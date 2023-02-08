UrduPoint.com

SP Rural Examines CCTV Cameras In City, Reviews Security Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :SP Rural Zafar Ahmed Khan Wednesday visited different localities across the city and examined CCTV cameras installed on different points, besides reviewing security situations and meeting with the police officials.

Talking to media persons during his visit to different areas, the SP said that the aim and objective of his visit was to review the present security situation besides checking the installed CCTV cameras on various localities in the city.

He directed the police personnel on duty to ensure the use of jacket helmets besides checking their official weapons as well.

He made it clear that in view of the current security situation, strict security arrangements should be made at the Police Station entrance gate, rooftop and other points.

He directed the officers and jawans on duty to be alert and use night vision guns and flashlights on rooftops so as to avoid any untoward incident.

