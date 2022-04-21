UrduPoint.com

SP Rural Visits Khyber District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022

SP Rural visits Khyber District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :SP Rural Nousherwan Ali Thursday visited areas adjoining Khyber District and reviewed the security arrangements including the law and order situation.

DSP Regi Gohar Khan gave a briefing on security arrangements soon after arrival at the district headquarter.

SP Rural urges troops to strictly adhere to Safety First principles.

He was also instructed to be vigilant at all times including wearing a helmet jacket.

Nousherwan Ali said that the Police is committed to the security of the city besides maintaining law and order situation in other districts including merged tribal areas.

He said, important steps have been taken to maintain an atmosphere of peace and order.

