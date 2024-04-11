SP Sadar Celebrates Eid With Police Jawans At Remote Outpost
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) SP Sadar Division, Kohat Tariq Khan marked the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr by spending time with the police jawans at the remote outpost Shadikhel Kohat.
During the visit, he extended his heartfelt Eid greetings to the policemen and distributed sweets among them, acknowledging their unwavering determination, courage, and high morale.
Praising their invaluable contribution to regional peace and defense, SP Sadar Division emphasized the pivotal role of the police force in maintaining peace, particularly in the face of challenging conditions and the persistent threat of terrorism.
His visit served as a testament to the commendable dedication and resilience exhibited by the police jawans, who continue to stand as the pride of the force.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM takes notice of murder of 7 kids, woman8 minutes ago
-
Rs 10,000 disbursement for poor continues in Abbottabad28 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely in Sindh on Friday48 minutes ago
-
Twelve people drown as boat capsizes in Indus river58 minutes ago
-
Two-day Eid food festival begins in Hyderabad Gymkhana1 hour ago
-
DC, DPO Abbottabad visits orphanage house, district jail1 hour ago
-
Exemplary arrangements for tourists at Safari Zoo: Mudassar Riaz2 hours ago
-
President exchanges Eid greetings with parliamentarians, party workers2 hours ago
-
President visits former MPA's house in Shaheed Benazirabad, condoles death of his wife2 hours ago
-
APHC urges world watchdogs to speak for restoration of Kashmiris’ lost rights3 hours ago
-
Three drowning incidents occurred in as many districts across KP: Rescue 11223 hours ago
-
Four rustlers arrested:3 hours ago