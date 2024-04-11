Open Menu

SP Sadar Celebrates Eid With Police Jawans At Remote Outpost

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM

SP Sadar celebrates Eid with police jawans at remote outpost

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) SP Sadar Division, Kohat Tariq Khan marked the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr by spending time with the police jawans at the remote outpost Shadikhel Kohat.

During the visit, he extended his heartfelt Eid greetings to the policemen and distributed sweets among them, acknowledging their unwavering determination, courage, and high morale.

Praising their invaluable contribution to regional peace and defense, SP Sadar Division emphasized the pivotal role of the police force in maintaining peace, particularly in the face of challenging conditions and the persistent threat of terrorism.

His visit served as a testament to the commendable dedication and resilience exhibited by the police jawans, who continue to stand as the pride of the force.

