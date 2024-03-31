SP Sadar Division Inspects Lachi Police Station And Muslimabad Check Post
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 07:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) SP Sadar Division, Kohat, Tariq Khan made a surprise visit to the remote Lachi police station here Sunday, where he meticulously reviewed security arrangements and scrutinized documentary records. His vigilance extended to the Muslimabad Check Post on Indus Highway, where he personally assessed the police checking procedures.
During his visit, the dedicated SP engaged with police personnel, addressing their concerns and emphasizing the paramount importance of remaining vigilant and adhering strictly to security standard operating procedures. Additionally, he underscored the significance of upholding professional integrity, urging the police personnel to abstain from actions that could cast doubt on their professional character.
SP Tariq Khan's proactive engagement with the police force underscores his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of security and professionalism within the division.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
97 power pilferers netted in South Punjab1 second ago
-
Faithfuls sit in Aitkaf for last Ashra of Ramadan6 seconds ago
-
Efforts on to ensure availability of quality food items at fixed rates: Bilal Yasin13 seconds ago
-
Siddiqui terms agreement between jail administration and Imran Khan as open mockery of law, prison m ..10 minutes ago
-
Easter celebrated in Bahawalpur10 minutes ago
-
Ruk Sindhi’s Book Launching ceremony held in Hyderabad10 minutes ago
-
District administration's crackdown nets over 400 illegal profiteers in Attock10 minutes ago
-
Yusuf Raza Gilani stresses imparting services for well-being of people1 hour ago
-
Drive on Railway safety, prohibited items in full swing1 hour ago
-
Health Minister takes note of measles outbreak in KP1 hour ago
-
DBA Abbottabad election 2024-25, Atif Khan Jadoon elected as president1 hour ago
-
Strict security measures for 'Easter Day':1 hour ago