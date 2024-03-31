SP Sadar Division inspects Lachi police station and Muslimabad check post

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) SP Sadar Division, Kohat, Tariq Khan made a surprise visit to the remote Lachi police station here Sunday, where he meticulously reviewed security arrangements and scrutinized documentary records. His vigilance extended to the Muslimabad Check Post on Indus Highway, where he personally assessed the police checking procedures.

During his visit, the dedicated SP engaged with police personnel, addressing their concerns and emphasizing the paramount importance of remaining vigilant and adhering strictly to security standard operating procedures. Additionally, he underscored the significance of upholding professional integrity, urging the police personnel to abstain from actions that could cast doubt on their professional character.

SP Tariq Khan's proactive engagement with the police force underscores his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of security and professionalism within the division.