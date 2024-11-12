SP Saddar Conducts Open Court To Address Public Complaints
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi held an open court on Tuesday in Police Lines Headquarters to address grievances of the people.
According to a police spokesman, police officers under Punjab's open door policy were holding 'open courts ' to provide relief to the citizens.
He informed that the SP had issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens.
The SP said the 'open courts ' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve performance of the force.
The SP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time-frame.
He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Implementation of Balochistan RTI Act, 2021 urged1 minute ago
-
Fawad Ch tenders apology in ECP contempt case1 minute ago
-
Minister meets Netherlands' Ambassador, discusses CM's initiatives for minorities1 minute ago
-
Children represent future foundations of strong Pakistan: CM1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt transfers four officers2 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Nurturing of orphaned into respectable citizens societal responsibility: Governor Kundi11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan moving towards economic stability: Governor Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Women's role imperative for country development: Rana Mashhood11 minutes ago
-
Motion to probe air condition gas-triggered explosions rejected in KP assembly12 minutes ago
-
Lok Mela provides glimpse into Gilgit-Baltistan rich heritage12 minutes ago
-
SALU students win Inter University volleyball championship21 minutes ago