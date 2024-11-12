SP Saddar conducts open court to address public complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi held an open court on Tuesday in Police Lines Headquarters to address grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, police officers under Punjab's open door policy were holding 'open courts ' to provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the SP had issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens.

The SP said the 'open courts ' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve performance of the force.

The SP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time-frame.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards.