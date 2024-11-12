Open Menu

SP Saddar Conducts Open Court To Address Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM

SP Saddar conducts open court to address public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi held an open court on Tuesday in Police Lines Headquarters to address grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, police officers under Punjab's open door policy were holding 'open courts ' to provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the SP had issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens.

The SP said the 'open courts ' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve performance of the force.

The SP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time-frame.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Rawalpindi Saddar Nabeel Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

2 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

3 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

4 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

4 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

7 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan