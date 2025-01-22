SP Saddar directs to take strict action against kite flyers, sellers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Muhammad Nabil Khokhar here on Wednesday while chairing a crime meeting directed the police officers to take strict action against kite flyers and sellers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Muhammad Nabil Khokhar here on Wednesday while chairing a crime meeting directed the police officers to take strict action against kite flyers and sellers.

During the meeting the SP reviewed the progress of the cases under investigation and also gave instructions to the officers concerned.

The meeting was attended by Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House officers (SHOs) of the Saddar Circle.

Issues related to crime control including challan ratio of the cases, pending challans, and provision of justice to the citizens were discussed during the meeting.

The SDPOs should check the progress of the cases under investigation and monitor the investigation process, he directed.

The ongoing crackdown against drug dealers should be accelerated to eliminate the scourge of the drugs.

All available resources are being utilized to resolve the problems of the citizens coming to the police stations and provide them with facilities, said SP Saddar said.

The SP directed that the accused involved in different cases under investigation should be arrested and challans should be submitted within prescribed time frame.

An effective crackdown should be carried out against criminals and proclaimed offenders. The patrolling system should be made effective and immediate response should be given on emergency calls, he added.

Actions against kite flyers and kite sellers should also be accelerated, he said adding, resolution of the problems of citizens and providing them with facilities is the top priority.