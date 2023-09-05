Open Menu

SP Saddar Hold Khuli Katchery

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SP Saddar hold Khuli Katchery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokar on Tuesday held Khuli Kutchery here at Police Line Headquarters to solve public complaints.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended, among others, by a large number of citizens, while police officers concerned were also present.

On this occasion, several citizens registered their complaints and presented applications to the SP Saddar who listened to the issues of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned. According to a police spokesman, the CPO and SPs were holding 'Khuli Kutchery' to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly those marked by the CPO and SPs within the shortest possible time frame.

