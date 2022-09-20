SP Saddar holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

UrduPoint.com

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Tuesday in CPO office to address grievances of the people

According to a police spokesman, Police Officers under Punjab government's open door policy are holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' to provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the SP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The SP on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

The SP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard.

The spokesman informed that the SPs were holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

