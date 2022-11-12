SP Saddar pays surprise visit to Chuntra, Chakri police stations

Superintendent of Police (SP), Saddar Nabeel Ahmed conducted a surprise visit to Chuntra and Chakri police stations to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP), Saddar Nabeel Ahmed conducted a surprise visit to Chuntra and Chakri police stations to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

According to the police spokesman, the SP reviewed the police stations' buildings, front desks, records, and lockups to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations. The SP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public at these police stations.

Furthermore, SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 38 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents. Beggar squads, along with their respective teams, took action against professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars. "Professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase the risk of accidents," he said.