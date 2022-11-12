UrduPoint.com

SP Saddar Visits Chauntra, Chakri Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar visited Chauntra and Chakri Police Stations and inspected the front desk, lock up and records.

The SP visited police stations on Friday night and inspected the front desk, lock up, records, cleanliness condition and the buildings of the police stations.

"The Police Station is a basic unit for providing justice to the people. Prompt redressal of the grievances of the citizens will be ensured. All necessary steps are being taken to further improve service delivery and negligence on part of the officials concerned will not be tolerated", he said on the occasion.

