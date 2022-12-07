SP Saddar visits Mandra police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Nabeel Ahmed on Wednesday conducted a surprise visit to Mandra police station to check the quality of public service delivery in the police station.

According to the police spokesman, SP reviewed the police station building, front desk, records and lock-up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to the police station.

The SP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Furthermore, SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.