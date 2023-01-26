SP Saddar visits Saddar Baroni police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Bilal Mehmood visited Saddar Baroni police station and inspected the front desk, lock up and records.

The SP visited police station on Wednesday night and inspected the front desk, lock up, records, cleanliness condition and the building of the police station.

The SP also directed the officers concerned to issue show cause notices to the SHO and 'Moharar' of the police station on poor performance.

He instructed the police officers to provide relief to the people as the Police Stations are basic units for providing justice to the people.

Prompt redressal of the grievances of the citizens should be ensured, he said adding, negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and no compromise would be made on service delivery.