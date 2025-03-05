Open Menu

SP Saddar Visits Various Police Stations, Check Posts

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SP Saddar visits various police stations, check posts

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Newly appointed SP Saddar Mohammad Nawab Khan visited remote inter-provincial check posts, and police stations to review security arrangements.

On the instructions of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, the newly appointed SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan visited remote police check posts and police stations including Mughalkot Police Station, Darazinda Police Station, Daraban Police Station, Police Check Post Aman Mela, Mughalkot Check Post and Daraban Check Post.

The SP Saddar also met the officers and jawans, while the SHOs of police station and Incharges of the check posts briefed about the security arrangements made to ensure law and order.

On this occasion, the policemen also discuss their problems with SP Saddar and he issued appropriate instructions for their solution.

He directed them to keep vigilant over anti-social activities in their respective areas and to ensure wearing bullet-proof jackets and helmets during performing duties.

Recent Stories

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 ..

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed ..

Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold

39 minutes ago
 Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

2 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

2 hours ago
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

3 hours ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

3 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

3 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

3 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan