SP Saddar Visits Various Police Stations, Check Posts
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Newly appointed SP Saddar Mohammad Nawab Khan visited remote inter-provincial check posts, and police stations to review security arrangements.
On the instructions of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, the newly appointed SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan visited remote police check posts and police stations including Mughalkot Police Station, Darazinda Police Station, Daraban Police Station, Police Check Post Aman Mela, Mughalkot Check Post and Daraban Check Post.
The SP Saddar also met the officers and jawans, while the SHOs of police station and Incharges of the check posts briefed about the security arrangements made to ensure law and order.
On this occasion, the policemen also discuss their problems with SP Saddar and he issued appropriate instructions for their solution.
He directed them to keep vigilant over anti-social activities in their respective areas and to ensure wearing bullet-proof jackets and helmets during performing duties.
