SP Saddar Zone Pays Surprise Visit To PS Sangjani
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:14 PM
Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Abdul Qayyum paid a surprise visit to Sangjani Police Station on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Abdul Qayyum paid a surprise visit to Sangjani Police Station on Thursday.
A spokesperson told APP that during the visit, the SP Qayyum inspected police station records, roznamcha, the front desk, the record room, the lockup, investigation officers' rooms, and the residential barracks.
On this occasion, SP Qayyum said that inappropriate behavior toward citizens would not be tolerated under any circumstances. SP directed police officials to listen to the concerns of every citizen who visits the police station with courtesy.
SP Qayyum added that the welfare of police officers remains among the top priorities of the Islamabad police.
SP further directed officers to make dispute resolution centers more active and ensure that issues faced by citizens and police officers are resolved on a priority basis.
