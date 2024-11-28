SP Security Dera Range Visits Tank
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) SP Security Dera Ismail Khan Range, Abdul Samad Khan visited Tank to discuss various matters with officers and staff of the security Division here on Thursday.
According to the police spokesperson, the meeting was organized at the DRC Hall in the DPO Office Tank where SP Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, and DSP CTD Abdul Ghani Khan were in attendance.
During the meeting, SP Security Dera Range, Abdul Samad Khan praised Tank police for their dedication, bravery, and responsibility.
He emphasized that the Tank Police were well-regarded across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their professional conduct.
He expressed confidence that the department would continue to maintain its reputation as a disciplined and responsible force.
He also addressed the personnel of the Security Division, informing them that the formation of this division was aimed at reducing their overall duties so that they could focus solely on their security responsibilities.
SP Khan reassured them that he would personally ensure that any issues regarding their rights were addressed, offering his availability 24/7 for the resolution of any legitimate concerns.
After giving detailed instructions to the officers and staff, SP Khan inquired about any shortages in manpower, weapons, or uniforms, and issued orders for immediate action to resolve any deficiencies.
