SP Security Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Solve Public Complaints

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 08:40 PM

SP Security holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to solve public complaints

Superintendent of Police, Security, Faisal Saleem on Friday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) here at CPO office to address and resolve the public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police, Security, Faisal Saleem on Friday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) here at CPO office to address and resolve the public complaints.

Several citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SP.

Faisal Saleem also listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the concerned police officers.

According to a police spokesman, all the SPs are holding 'Khuli Kutchery' on regular basis to provide relief to the citizens. They have also warned of taking strict action on negligence and directed to address the complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the SPs within shortest possible time frame, he added.

