SP Seeks Data For Issuing Parking Cards At Police Lines
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Superintendent of Police Headquarters has issued a notification to the concerned authorities, requesting information for issuing parking cards and stickers for vehicles in Peshawar Police Lines.
The notificationwas issued in the wake of a tragic incident last month, in which over 100 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque in the Police Lines.