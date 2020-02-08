UrduPoint.com
SP Seeks Public Cooperation To Wipe Out Crime From Capital

Sat 08th February 2020 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Muhammad Umer Khan Saturday sought public cooperation to identify anti-social elements in their surroundings to wipe out the crime from Federal capital.

"Without the cooperation of community, the desired results could not be achieved," he said while addressing at 'Open Kutchery' held here.

He asked the people to bring things in his notice if found any personnel not filing case against the accused or demand bribery.

The policy of free registration of crimes was being adopted across the city following the directions of Inspector General of Police, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (operations) Waqar ud Din Syed.

He said that Islamabad police was adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam)' which is a step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

He said steps are being taken to make reconciliation committee more effective for the citizens.

Earlier, he listened problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them.

He stressed upon the cops to behave gently and maintain the self respect while interacting with citizens.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Malik Abid Ikram, Station House Officers, traders and a large number of locals falling in the area of saddar zone were present at the occasion.

The participants lauded Islamabad Police step towards friendly police ecology in the city and hoped for early resolve of their grievances.

More Stories From Pakistan

