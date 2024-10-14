Open Menu

SP Surprise Visit To Saddar, Wah Cantt Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 11:14 PM

SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations

Superintendent of Police Potohar Nasir Nawaz paid a surprise visit to Wah Cantt and Saddar Wah police stations, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Superintendent of Police Potohar Nasir Nawaz paid a surprise visit to Wah Cantt and Saddar Wah police stations, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

During inspection, SP Nawaz reviewed the front desk, records, lock up and the police station's overall condition.

He also directed to clean the surroundings and the buildings of the police stations.

He assessed the progress of ongoing investigations and issued directives to the officers to speed up efforts further.

SP Nasir Nawaz stressed the importance of arresting suspects involved in ongoing cases and ensure timely filing of charges.

He also called for strict action against drug dealers to combat the growing drug menace.

Furthermore, the SP emphasized to behave citizens who visit the police stations with respect and addressing their concerns as a top priority. He said that all available resources are being used to ensure timely resolution of public complaints at the police station level.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Police Station Visit Progress Nasir Saddar All Top

Recent Stories

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

4 minutes ago
 District admin seeks launch of disability support ..

District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari

4 minutes ago
 District administration Sanghar reduces transport ..

District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price dro ..

1 second ago
 SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakista ..

SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

3 seconds ago
 PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Prem ..

PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li

6 seconds ago
 Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation en ..

Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI

2 minutes ago
'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's so ..

'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt

17 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes not ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl stud ..

2 minutes ago
 China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to ..

China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise ..

Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses

2 minutes ago
 Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in ..

Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu police line attack

2 minutes ago
 Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical departm ..

Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical department completes 50 years of its ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan