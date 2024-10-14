SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations

Superintendent of Police Potohar Nasir Nawaz paid a surprise visit to Wah Cantt and Saddar Wah police stations, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Superintendent of Police Potohar Nasir Nawaz paid a surprise visit to Wah Cantt and Saddar Wah police stations, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

During inspection, SP Nawaz reviewed the front desk, records, lock up and the police station's overall condition.

He also directed to clean the surroundings and the buildings of the police stations.

He assessed the progress of ongoing investigations and issued directives to the officers to speed up efforts further.

SP Nasir Nawaz stressed the importance of arresting suspects involved in ongoing cases and ensure timely filing of charges.

He also called for strict action against drug dealers to combat the growing drug menace.

Furthermore, the SP emphasized to behave citizens who visit the police stations with respect and addressing their concerns as a top priority. He said that all available resources are being used to ensure timely resolution of public complaints at the police station level.