SP Surprise Visit To Saddar, Wah Cantt Police Stations
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Superintendent of Police Potohar Nasir Nawaz paid a surprise visit to Wah Cantt and Saddar Wah police stations, informed police spokesman here on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Superintendent of Police Potohar Nasir Nawaz paid a surprise visit to Wah Cantt and Saddar Wah police stations, informed police spokesman here on Monday.
During inspection, SP Nawaz reviewed the front desk, records, lock up and the police station's overall condition.
He also directed to clean the surroundings and the buildings of the police stations.
He assessed the progress of ongoing investigations and issued directives to the officers to speed up efforts further.
SP Nasir Nawaz stressed the importance of arresting suspects involved in ongoing cases and ensure timely filing of charges.
He also called for strict action against drug dealers to combat the growing drug menace.
Furthermore, the SP emphasized to behave citizens who visit the police stations with respect and addressing their concerns as a top priority. He said that all available resources are being used to ensure timely resolution of public complaints at the police station level.
Recent Stories
SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers
District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari
District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price dro ..
SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li
Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI
'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl stud ..
China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end
Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses
Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu police line attack
Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical department completes 50 years of its ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers4 minutes ago
-
District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari4 minutes ago
-
District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price drop1 second ago
-
SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan3 seconds ago
-
PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li6 seconds ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl students2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses2 minutes ago
-
Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu police line attack2 minutes ago
-
Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical department completes 50 years of its inception2 minutes ago
-
New Polio case reports from Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan need to benefit SCO's shift towards economic linkages, development of member countries: Ram ..2 minutes ago
-
SCO summit a major diplomatic breakthrough for Pakistan: Daniyal2 minutes ago