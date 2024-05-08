SP Tank Expedite The Investigation To Ensure Speedy Justice
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Superintendent of Police(SP) Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Nasir Khan on Wednesday has underlined the need for expediting the investigation of all important cases to ensure speedy justice to citizens.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review progress of investigations of cases the year 2023-24. The meeting thoroughly discussed all the important cases, especially the ‘un-traced’ cases.
It was informed that a special team had been formed to look into those cases and the team was tirelessly working to solve such cases.
SP Tank said that the investigation of all the important cases should be completed immediately to provide immediate justice and relief to the public.
He said that untraceable cases should be pursued as soon as possible through modern scientific techniques, ensuring the arrest and prosecution of suspects.
He emphasized maintaining of constant communication with applicants to inform them about the progress in the investigation.
The meeting was attended by senior police officials including D.S.P. Rural Sharifullah Khan Kundi and D.S.P. Sub-Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan besides other relevant officials.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2-member gang arrested over illegal currency business8 minutes ago
-
IESCO secures 9,176 safety hazard points costing Rs 1.679 bln so far8 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue surveillance geared up9 minutes ago
-
World Asthma Day marks across northern Sindh9 minutes ago
-
Sports week underway in Medical University of Larkana9 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1,426 injured in Punjab road accidents9 minutes ago
-
Chairman Board takes notice of fight during exams in Jacababad.19 minutes ago
-
3 persons killed in road accident19 minutes ago
-
Thalassemia day observed in Kohat19 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate establishment of Pakistan Skill Company, Skill Development Fund29 minutes ago
-
Health dept to help PODA29 minutes ago
-
RTS Commission KP arranges awareness session in Kohat29 minutes ago