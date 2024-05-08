SP Tank expedite the investigation to ensure speedy justice

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Superintendent of Police(SP) Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Nasir Khan on Wednesday has underlined the need for expediting the investigation of all important cases to ensure speedy justice to citizens.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review progress of investigations of cases the year 2023-24. The meeting thoroughly discussed all the important cases, especially the ‘un-traced’ cases.

It was informed that a special team had been formed to look into those cases and the team was tirelessly working to solve such cases.

SP Tank said that the investigation of all the important cases should be completed immediately to provide immediate justice and relief to the public.

He said that untraceable cases should be pursued as soon as possible through modern scientific techniques, ensuring the arrest and prosecution of suspects.

He emphasized maintaining of constant communication with applicants to inform them about the progress in the investigation.

The meeting was attended by senior police officials including D.S.P. Rural Sharifullah Khan Kundi and D.S.P. Sub-Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan besides other relevant officials.