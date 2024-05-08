Open Menu

SP Tank Expedite The Investigation To Ensure Speedy Justice

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SP Tank expedite the investigation to ensure speedy justice

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Superintendent of Police(SP) Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Nasir Khan on Wednesday has underlined the need for expediting the investigation of all important cases to ensure speedy justice to citizens.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review progress of investigations of cases the year 2023-24. The meeting thoroughly discussed all the important cases, especially the ‘un-traced’ cases.

It was informed that a special team had been formed to look into those cases and the team was tirelessly working to solve such cases.

SP Tank said that the investigation of all the important cases should be completed immediately to provide immediate justice and relief to the public.

He said that untraceable cases should be pursued as soon as possible through modern scientific techniques, ensuring the arrest and prosecution of suspects.

He emphasized maintaining of constant communication with applicants to inform them about the progress in the investigation.

The meeting was attended by senior police officials including D.S.P. Rural Sharifullah Khan Kundi and D.S.P. Sub-Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan besides other relevant officials.

Related Topics

Police Progress Nasir Tank All

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

2 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

3 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

3 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

3 hours ago
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

16 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan