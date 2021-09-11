SP (Traffic) visits PIMS hospital, inquires health of head constable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk on Friday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and inquired after the health of head constable Imran.

The SP (Traffic) gave cash, presented a flower bouquet and expressed good wishes to Imran, who was being treated stomach related disease in the hospital.

ASP (Traffic) Ayesha Gul and Director ITP FM Radio Ayesha Jameel were also present on the occasion.

SP (Traffic) assured the head constable and his family to provide every assistance for his treatment. ITP was taking various welfare steps to boost the morale of the force and every possible care would be ensured to the policemen.