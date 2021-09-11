UrduPoint.com

SP (Traffic) Visits PIMS Hospital, Inquires Health Of Head Constable

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

SP (Traffic) visits PIMS hospital, inquires health of head constable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk on Friday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and inquired after the health of head constable Imran.

The SP (Traffic) gave cash, presented a flower bouquet and expressed good wishes to Imran, who was being treated stomach related disease in the hospital.

ASP (Traffic) Ayesha Gul and Director ITP FM Radio Ayesha Jameel were also present on the occasion.

SP (Traffic) assured the head constable and his family to provide every assistance for his treatment. ITP was taking various welfare steps to boost the morale of the force and every possible care would be ensured to the policemen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Traffic Family

Recent Stories

European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worde ..

European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worded Russia Report

9 minutes ago
 32 more detected positive for corona in Balochista ..

32 more detected positive for corona in Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 National Assembly body approves 'The Islamabad Hea ..

National Assembly body approves 'The Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management ..

9 minutes ago
 BPJ takes out peace rally to send massage of love

BPJ takes out peace rally to send massage of love

9 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah You ..

CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah Yousafzai

32 minutes ago
 Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.