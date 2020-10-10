UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SP Urges Students To Ensure Anti COVID-19 Guidelines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:44 PM

SP urges students to ensure anti COVID-19 guidelines

Superintendent of Police (SP), Industrial Area Zone, Zubair Ahmed Sheikh has urged the students to ensure the anti- coronavirus guidelines to keep them safe against the virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP), Industrial Area Zone, Zubair Ahmed Sheikh has urged the students to ensure the anti- coronavirus guidelines to keep them safe against the virus.

The SP shared these remarks while addressing a ceremony during his visit at Model School for Boys, located in sector I-14/4, the other day.

The officials of Islamabad Police were visiting schools and colleges under 'Police Public Relations and Educational Program, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

He asked the students to adopt responsible attitude and keep themselves safe against the unlawful practices like drugs, smoking and amateur driving and participate in healthy activities.

The students were informed about the various wings of police as well their functioning and also efforts of the force to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The female cops and personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Bomb Disposal Squad, Islamabad Traffic Police, Special Branch, police stations were also present on the occasion.

The school principle Haroon Awan appreciated the police programs and thanked the SP for visiting the school and briefing over various policing affairs.

The National Anthem was played at the end of the ceremony.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Drugs Visit Traffic Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CM for early completion of mega hydro power projec ..

47 seconds ago

Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov May Resign in Coming Da ..

49 seconds ago

Governor chairs meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaiso ..

50 seconds ago

Ex-Kyrgyz Deputy Interior Minister Asanov Detained ..

54 seconds ago

Kyrgyz Parliament Unanimously Approves New Cabinet ..

4 minutes ago

Peace conference held at Parachinar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.