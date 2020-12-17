SP visits Chuntra Police Station to review performance

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zia Uddin Ahmed conducted a surprise visit to Chuntra Police Station to review the performance of the officials here on Thursday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zia Uddin Ahmed conducted a surprise visit to Chuntra Police Station to review the performance of the officials here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

During his visit, the SP Saddar also inspected the record and cleanliness measures there.

Furthermore, the SP made it clear to the officials that strict action would be taken against those who would be found negligent in performing their duties.

The SP said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.