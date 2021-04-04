UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SP Visits Church, Greets Christian Community On Easter

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

SP visits church, greets Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Saddar Zone, Hamza Humayun visited church in sector F-8 to ensure security arrangements on the eve of Easter, here on Sunday.

Accompanied by Deputy Supretendent of Police (DSP) circle, Ramna, Khalid Mehmood Awan, he met with the church pastor and extended him Easter greetings on behalf of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman.

The SP said Islamabad police shared joys with their Christian brothers on this festive occasion and was striving hard day and night to protect the lives and properties of Federal capital dwellers without distinction.

The pastor thanked the police for presenting him bouquet of flowers and offered special prayer for the success and security of the force.

He appreciated the efforts of IGP Islamabad for ensuring foolproof security arrangements at churches across the city on the eve of Easter.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Circle Saddar Sunday Prayer Church Christian

Recent Stories

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

22 minutes ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

1 hour ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.