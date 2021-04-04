SP visits church, greets Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Saddar Zone, Hamza Humayun visited church in sector F-8 to ensure security arrangements on the eve of Easter, here on Sunday.

Accompanied by Deputy Supretendent of Police (DSP) circle, Ramna, Khalid Mehmood Awan, he met with the church pastor and extended him Easter greetings on behalf of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman.

The SP said Islamabad police shared joys with their Christian brothers on this festive occasion and was striving hard day and night to protect the lives and properties of Federal capital dwellers without distinction.

The pastor thanked the police for presenting him bouquet of flowers and offered special prayer for the success and security of the force.

He appreciated the efforts of IGP Islamabad for ensuring foolproof security arrangements at churches across the city on the eve of Easter.