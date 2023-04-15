SP visits free flour point, reviews security arrangements

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :SP Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel on Saturday visited the free flour distribution point in Attock and reviewed the security arrangements and issued appropriate instructions in this regard.

On this occasion, the SP said that discipline should be maintained at all points and the citizens should show good discipline and cooperate with the administration.

Meanwhile, he visited DHQ Hospital and treated a lady police officer who fell ill during duty at the free flour point.