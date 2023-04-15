UrduPoint.com

SP Visits Free Flour Point, Reviews Security Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SP visits free flour point, reviews security arrangements

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :SP Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel on Saturday visited the free flour distribution point in Attock and reviewed the security arrangements and issued appropriate instructions in this regard.

On this occasion, the SP said that discipline should be maintained at all points and the citizens should show good discipline and cooperate with the administration.

Meanwhile, he visited DHQ Hospital and treated a lady police officer who fell ill during duty at the free flour point.

Related Topics

Police Attock All Flour

Recent Stories

First Security Group contributes AED1 million towa ..

First Security Group contributes AED1 million towards ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

40 minutes ago
 Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

2 hours ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.