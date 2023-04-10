SP visits Gurdwara, inspects security arrangements

Superintendent of Police Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel on Monday visited the Gurdwara Sri Panja Hassanabdal and reviewed the security arrangements

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel on Monday visited the Gurdwara Sri Panja Hassanabdal and reviewed the security arrangements.

ASP Sundus and DSP Hassanabdal Syed Kazim Abbas were also accompanied by her.

DSP Hassanabdal informed the SP Investigation Attock about the security arrangements for the Sikh yatrees coming on the occasion of Baisakhi.

On this occasion, she said foolproof security would be provided to all Sikh yatrees on Baisakhi.