SP visits JPS to review security measures

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) SP Tariq Khan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Jawaki Police Station (JPS) to review security arrangements in the area.

SHO Jawaki, Aftab Khan briefed the SP about law and order situation in the area on the occasion.

The SP reviewed the security measures of the police station and inspected the protective equipment and weapons of the jawans on duty.

The SP also checked police station custody, residential barrack and documentary record of police station.

SP Tariq Khan urged the police personnel to perform their duties with effective security measures.

