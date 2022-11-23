SP visits Kahuta Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP), Saddar, Nabeel Ahmed on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Kahuta police station to check the quality of public service delivery there.

According to the police spokesman, the SP inspected front desk, records, and lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to the police station.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Furthermore, the SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties. Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police, in a crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 46 beggars.