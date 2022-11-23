UrduPoint.com

SP Visits Kahuta Police Station

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SP visits Kahuta Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP), Saddar, Nabeel Ahmed on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Kahuta police station to check the quality of public service delivery there.

According to the police spokesman, the SP inspected front desk, records, and lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to the police station.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Furthermore, the SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties. Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police, in a crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 46 beggars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Rawalpindi Kahuta Saddar Nabeel All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore ..

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore from Nov 26

33 minutes ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

42 minutes ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

4 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.