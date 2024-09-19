SP visits PIMS to inquire after officers undergoing treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police under special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Khan Zaib, visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) hospital and met with police officers undergoing treatment.

According to a police spokesperson SP Saddar Zone Khan Zaib visited PIMS hospital and met with police officers undergoing treatment and also met with doctors and received a briefing on the officer's health.

He said Khan Zaib issued directives for the better treatment of the officers.

SP said that these officers are like family to us, and all police officers will be equally cared for. He highlighted the sacrifices made by the officers of ICT Police for the protection of the city and its residents, expressing admiration for their bravery and dedication to the nation, he added.

Zaib emphasized that the department stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave officers and has issued directives to relevant police officers for the best possible treatment, he said.

/APP-rzr-mkz