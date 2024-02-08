SP visits polling stations, reviews security arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Division, Abdus Salam Khalid here Thursday visited various polling stations and reviewed security arrangements.

Talking to the media, he said that satisfactory security arrangements have been made for 306 polling stations.

He said that 252 polling stations are very sensitive while the remaining were declared comparatively less sensitive.

He said that seven policemen are deputed on very sensitive polling stations and five policemen are performing duties on less sensitive polling stations.

He said that Quick Response Force and Reserve personnel are also deputed to assist police in enhancing the security of polling areas.

APP/mds/