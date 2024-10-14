SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Superintendent Police City Muhammad Sharif emphasized his commitment to maintaining law and order by tightening the grip on criminal elements and drug dealers.

Talking to media on Monday, he said police checkpoints across the City Police jurisdiction have been reinforced for more effective security checks.

SP Sharif assured that every complaint received at the City Police Station and other precincts within the circle will be addressed promptly, ensuring justice for all citizens. “It is the core responsibility of the police to ensure that no one is subjected to injustice,” he added.

"Any disturbance to peace or criminal activity will be dealt with firmly."

He also highlighted the role of the business community and residents in maintaining peace. He urged them to remain vigilant against criminal activities and continue their cooperation with the police.

He appealed to the public to support law enforcement efforts, stressing that his doors remain open 24/7 to address the concerns of citizens.

