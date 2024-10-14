SP Vows To Tighten Noose Against Drug Dealers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:11 PM
Superintendent Police City Muhammad Sharif emphasized his commitment to maintaining law and order by tightening the grip on criminal elements and drug dealers
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Superintendent Police City Muhammad Sharif emphasized his commitment to maintaining law and order by tightening the grip on criminal elements and drug dealers.
Talking to media on Monday, he said police checkpoints across the City Police jurisdiction have been reinforced for more effective security checks.
SP Sharif assured that every complaint received at the City Police Station and other precincts within the circle will be addressed promptly, ensuring justice for all citizens. “It is the core responsibility of the police to ensure that no one is subjected to injustice,” he added.
"Any disturbance to peace or criminal activity will be dealt with firmly."
He also highlighted the role of the business community and residents in maintaining peace. He urged them to remain vigilant against criminal activities and continue their cooperation with the police.
He appealed to the public to support law enforcement efforts, stressing that his doors remain open 24/7 to address the concerns of citizens.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari
Russia jails French researcher for three years
District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price dro ..
SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li
Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI
SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations
'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl stud ..
China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end
Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses
Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu police line attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari4 minutes ago
-
District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price drop3 seconds ago
-
SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan5 seconds ago
-
PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li8 seconds ago
-
SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations2 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl students2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses2 minutes ago
-
Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu police line attack2 minutes ago
-
Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical department completes 50 years of its inception2 minutes ago
-
New Polio case reports from Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan need to benefit SCO's shift towards economic linkages, development of member countries: Ram ..2 minutes ago
-
SCO summit a major diplomatic breakthrough for Pakistan: Daniyal2 minutes ago