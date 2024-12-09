Open Menu

SP Zaib Visits PIMS Hospital To Inquire After Injured Officer

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM

SP Zaib visits PIMS hospital to inquire after injured officer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Khan Zaib on Monday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and met with police officers who were injured while performing duties.

An official told APP that the SP Saddar Zone appreciated the efforts of the injured officer and boosted his morale. He also met with the doctors to receive an update on his health condition.

He issued instructions to the medical staff for the better treatment and care of the injured officer.

During the visit, SP Saddar Zone emphasized the unwavering dedication of these officers that without hesitation put their lives at risk to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He praised the efforts of these officers who remain constantly engaged in ensuring the safety and security of Islamabad's residents and maintaining peace and order in the city.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Islamabad Police Visit Saddar

Recent Stories

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

4 minutes ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

15 minutes ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

23 minutes ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

4 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan