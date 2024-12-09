SP Zaib Visits PIMS Hospital To Inquire After Injured Officer
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Khan Zaib on Monday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and met with police officers who were injured while performing duties.
An official told APP that the SP Saddar Zone appreciated the efforts of the injured officer and boosted his morale. He also met with the doctors to receive an update on his health condition.
He issued instructions to the medical staff for the better treatment and care of the injured officer.
During the visit, SP Saddar Zone emphasized the unwavering dedication of these officers that without hesitation put their lives at risk to protect the lives and property of the citizens.
He praised the efforts of these officers who remain constantly engaged in ensuring the safety and security of Islamabad's residents and maintaining peace and order in the city.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy snowfall in Naran, Kaghan and Shogran leaves tourists stranded, KDA clears road2 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor Issues stern orders against delayed medicine supply firms2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 456 power pilferers in 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
Use of mobile phone in govt schools banned12 minutes ago
-
Virtual Women's Police Station arrests accused for torturing woman12 minutes ago
-
State-religious scholars collaboration vital for society’s progress: Salik22 minutes ago
-
IESCO field offices put on alert to ensure smooth power supply during snow season22 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Establishment organizes walk on Int'l Anti-Corruption Day32 minutes ago
-
CJP landmark visit to remote district of Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 3.76b from 126,718 defaulters in 466 days32 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on Ali Bokhari's protective bail42 minutes ago
-
School nutrition program inspected in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh42 minutes ago