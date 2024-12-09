SP Zaib visits PIMS hospital to inquire after injured officer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Khan Zaib on Monday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and met with police officers who were injured while performing duties.

An official told APP that the SP Saddar Zone appreciated the efforts of the injured officer and boosted his morale. He also met with the doctors to receive an update on his health condition.

He issued instructions to the medical staff for the better treatment and care of the injured officer.

During the visit, SP Saddar Zone emphasized the unwavering dedication of these officers that without hesitation put their lives at risk to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He praised the efforts of these officers who remain constantly engaged in ensuring the safety and security of Islamabad's residents and maintaining peace and order in the city.

APP-rzr-mkz