SPA Receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ For Hajj Season 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 11:53 PM
The Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque on Thursday awarded the ‘Media Excellence Award’ for the Hajj season 1445 AH to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque on Thursday awarded the ‘Media Excellence Award’ for the Hajj season 1445 AH to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The ceremony, held at the presidency headquarters in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, recognized SPA for its professional role in serving the Two Holy Mosques and the guests of God. The agency was commended for guiding and advising the guests, as well as broadcasting the Arafat sermon through its digital platforms in multiple languages. This year, the broadcast reached 621 million listeners and beneficiaries worldwide. It was also acknowledged for delivering the Eid al-Adha sermon via digital platforms, reaching 20 million beneficiaries.
Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of the Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, announced the award during the closing ceremony of the Hajj season.
He praised SPA for enriching the experience of the guests of God by preparing a devotional atmosphere and highlighting human stories of faith.
Dr. Al-Sudais emphasized the impact of the Hajj journey and SPA's creativity in conveying the moderate message of the Two Holy Mosques. He said the agency's success stories and videos, shared through its digital platforms, have contributed significantly to enhancing the Presidency’s efforts and religious services.
Dr. Al-Sudais handed over the Media Excellence Award for the Hajj season 1445 AH to Fahd Al-Aqran, President of SPA, in the presence of numerous security leaders and partners involved in the success of Hajj.
He highlighted SPA's leading role in supporting innovation and media creativity, enriching the experience of the Guests of God, and spreading the message of the Two Holy Mosques globally.
The award ceremony concluded with Dr. Al-Sudais celebrating SPA's commitment to media creativity and its role in enriching the religious and cultural experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. SPA's efforts in enhancing the global reach of the Two Holy Mosques' messages and creating innovative digital content were highly praised, marking a significant milestone in the agency's history.
