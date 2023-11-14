Space enthusiasts can become part of exciting venture `Post Cards to Space'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) SUPARCO, the National Space Agency of Pakistan, has announced an exciting new venture for space and astronomy enthusiasts titled “Post Cards to Space” through its programme `Space education and Awareness Drive (SEAD)'.

The initiative is being executed by SUPARCO through the collaborative efforts of the World Space Week Association and Blue Origin.

According to an official source, the project has invited students to design postcards which will be sent to space lifting their vision beyond our planet and reflecting their dreams.

“We envision involving children from disability centers, rural areas, orphanages, madrasas, government and private schools to be included in this project”, said SUPARCO.

The intended participants can become part of this project by registering through the web link: http://forms.gle/YEFMyJgm6DsMRbhC6 till November 19 which is the last date.

The participants will write or draw their vision on a postcard for what they think the future of life in space will look like—or any other message they would like to send to space.

Their postcard will be launched into space and returned it to the participant with a stamped "Flown to Space."

SUPARCO designed and developed a robust and visionary programme titled as ‘Space Education and Awareness Programme’ aimed at stimulating the next generation of space-oriented scientists, broadening children's minds and helping build the scientific and technological capacity of the country.

The programme strives to not only familiarize children and young adults with current research, technology trends, and uses of space sciences and technology along with the numerous career opportunities offered by the space sector but also to let them know that space science can be fun and inspiring.

The programme offers a series of round-the-year activities and resources to enthuse students and the general masses while strengthening academia-industry linkage. At the heart of this programme’s implementation lies the creation of a dedicated educational website ‘Space Education and Awareness Drive (SEAD)’.