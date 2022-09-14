UrduPoint.com

Space Identified For Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre In Haripur Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Space identified for Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre in Haripur prison

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department, Akbar Ali Khan accompanied by Inspector General of Prisons KP, Saadat Hassan on Wednesday visited Central Prison Haripur to identify suitable place for the construction of Observation Home and Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre.

They met juvenile prisoners and inquired their problems. They also visited the newly constructed building for the residence of watch and ward staff.

Later, they inspected Prison Staff Training Academy (PSTA) Haripur where they were briefed about the ongoing trainings of the newly recruited warders.

The existing deficiencies in the building as well as other challenges and future plans of the academy were also discussed.

Special Secretary Home Department directed concerned quarters for timely submission of a consolidated case for completion of the PSTA so that the academy could run in effective manners as well as could arrange trainings for all cadre staff of prison department.

