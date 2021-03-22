UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Space4Youth Essay Competition Launched

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:43 PM

Space4Youth Essay competition launched

The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in collaboration with the Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC) has launched the 2021 Space4Youth Essay Competition: Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in collaboration with the Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC) has launched the 2021 Space4Youth Essay Competition: Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Policies.

According to an official source, the participants will submit an essay on "Space as a tool to foster climate mitigation and adaptation" .

The essay will focus on how space can be used to tackle climate challenges by underlining concrete, realistic and original examples of how space science, technology and its applications can inform and or support delivery of actions and commitments for climate change mitigation and adaptation policies at local, national, regional and, or international levels.

The participants will explain how space science, technology and its applications can foster actions and commitments for climate mitigation and adaptation policies.

Three winners will be awarded with a trip to the United States to attend a Space Camp at the US Space and Rocket Centre. They will also attend meetings organized by the UK Space Agency to discuss their essays with experts.

The competition is open to students and young professionals and aims at bringing new ideas and proposals to tackle climate challenges using space, thus contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the United Nations level, youth development and youth engagement are cross-cutting issues in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UN Youth Strategy launched by the Secretary General in September 2018, recognizes that the empowerment, development and engagement of youth are goals as well as a means to build a better world.

According to the eligibility criteria, the competition is open to all students and young professionals from any Member State of the United Nations.

All participants shall be of the age between 18 to 35 inclusive (up to the day of their 36th birthday) on 1 February 2021.

The competition is open to individuals and no team submission is allowed. Competition organizers and judges are not eligible for the competition.

UNOOC works to strengthen international cooperation in space activities and in the use of space science and technology for achieving sustainable development. UNOOSA is the only United Nations Office entirely dedicated to outer space activities.

SGAC in support of the United Nations Programme on Space Applications is a global non-governmental, non-profit organization and network representing university students and young space professionals to the United Nations, space agencies, industry, and academia.

The aspiring candidates can register through the Space for Youth Competition and send their essays to space4youth@un.org till April 26.

The details for the competition were available on https://unoosa.org/documents/pdf/Space%20Economy/Space4Youth_Competition_2021_call_for_essays_final.pdf.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Young United Kingdom United States February April September 2018 All From Industry

Recent Stories

Bowling all-rounder Hasan Ali to ender bio-secure ..

5 minutes ago

Cotton futures open lower

40 seconds ago

Govt to crackdown against SOPs' violators: Asad Um ..

42 seconds ago

Benin receives a batch of Sinovac vaccine

45 seconds ago

Russia Registers 9,284 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

49 seconds ago

Nearly 47,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 more de ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.