Space4Youth Essay competition launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in collaboration with the Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC) has launched the 2021 Space4Youth Essay Competition: Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Policies.

According to an official source, the participants will submit an essay on "Space as a tool to foster climate mitigation and adaptation" .

The essay will focus on how space can be used to tackle climate challenges by underlining concrete, realistic and original examples of how space science, technology and its applications can inform and or support delivery of actions and commitments for climate change mitigation and adaptation policies at local, national, regional and, or international levels.

The participants will explain how space science, technology and its applications can foster actions and commitments for climate mitigation and adaptation policies.

Three winners will be awarded with a trip to the United States to attend a Space Camp at the US Space and Rocket Centre. They will also attend meetings organized by the UK Space Agency to discuss their essays with experts.

The competition is open to students and young professionals and aims at bringing new ideas and proposals to tackle climate challenges using space, thus contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the United Nations level, youth development and youth engagement are cross-cutting issues in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UN Youth Strategy launched by the Secretary General in September 2018, recognizes that the empowerment, development and engagement of youth are goals as well as a means to build a better world.

According to the eligibility criteria, the competition is open to all students and young professionals from any Member State of the United Nations.

All participants shall be of the age between 18 to 35 inclusive (up to the day of their 36th birthday) on 1 February 2021.

The competition is open to individuals and no team submission is allowed. Competition organizers and judges are not eligible for the competition.

UNOOC works to strengthen international cooperation in space activities and in the use of space science and technology for achieving sustainable development. UNOOSA is the only United Nations Office entirely dedicated to outer space activities.

SGAC in support of the United Nations Programme on Space Applications is a global non-governmental, non-profit organization and network representing university students and young space professionals to the United Nations, space agencies, industry, and academia.

The aspiring candidates can register through the Space for Youth Competition and send their essays to space4youth@un.org till April 26.

The details for the competition were available on https://unoosa.org/documents/pdf/Space%20Economy/Space4Youth_Competition_2021_call_for_essays_final.pdf.