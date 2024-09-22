Open Menu

Spacecademy Society Offers Interactive Learning Activities For Students

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Spacecademy Society offers interactive learning activities for students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) To celebrate the World Space Week from October 4-10, the Spaceacademy Society has planned an exciting series of interactive space science activities for students from different schools.

Spaceacademy Society will arrange various activities under the theme "Explore the Universe – A Journey to the Cosmos" in coordination with the Space education and Awareness Drive of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

According to an official source, the program is aimed at engaging the students with hands-on learning experiences that explore the mysteries of the universe through telescope observations, virtual space journeys, and more.

The organization has invited educators to engage their students in a series of hands-on, interactive activities designed to foster a deeper understanding of space science.

The program will feature a variety of learning experiences, including telescope observations of celestial phenomena, both during the day and at night.

Students will also have the chance to participate in expert-led sessions on celestial objects such as planets, stars, and black holes, delving into the mysteries of the universe.

Another highlight of the initiative is a virtual space journey, where students can embark on a digital exploration of distant galaxies and planets, bringing the wonders of space directly into the classroom.

The interactive science activities, including space-themed shows, experiments, and creative projects, will provide an engaging way for students to learn about the universe.

Recognized as the largest annual space event on Earth, World Space Week presents a unique opportunity for students to expand their knowledge of astronomy and astrophysics.

Spacecademy Society’s tailored programs are designed to suit all age groups, ensuring that students of all levels can benefit from this educational experience.

Spacecademy Society is encouraging schools to book their slots early, as availability is limited. This collaboration aims to inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts, providing a memorable educational experience that brings the cosmos into classrooms across the country.

Schools interested in participating are invited to contact Spacecademy Society to schedule their event and become a part of this global celebration of space science.

\778

Related Topics

World Education October Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

8 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan