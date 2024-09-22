Spacecademy Society Offers Interactive Learning Activities For Students
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) To celebrate the World Space Week from October 4-10, the Spaceacademy Society has planned an exciting series of interactive space science activities for students from different schools.
Spaceacademy Society will arrange various activities under the theme "Explore the Universe – A Journey to the Cosmos" in coordination with the Space education and Awareness Drive of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).
According to an official source, the program is aimed at engaging the students with hands-on learning experiences that explore the mysteries of the universe through telescope observations, virtual space journeys, and more.
The organization has invited educators to engage their students in a series of hands-on, interactive activities designed to foster a deeper understanding of space science.
The program will feature a variety of learning experiences, including telescope observations of celestial phenomena, both during the day and at night.
Students will also have the chance to participate in expert-led sessions on celestial objects such as planets, stars, and black holes, delving into the mysteries of the universe.
Another highlight of the initiative is a virtual space journey, where students can embark on a digital exploration of distant galaxies and planets, bringing the wonders of space directly into the classroom.
The interactive science activities, including space-themed shows, experiments, and creative projects, will provide an engaging way for students to learn about the universe.
Recognized as the largest annual space event on Earth, World Space Week presents a unique opportunity for students to expand their knowledge of astronomy and astrophysics.
Spacecademy Society’s tailored programs are designed to suit all age groups, ensuring that students of all levels can benefit from this educational experience.
Spacecademy Society is encouraging schools to book their slots early, as availability is limited. This collaboration aims to inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts, providing a memorable educational experience that brings the cosmos into classrooms across the country.
Schools interested in participating are invited to contact Spacecademy Society to schedule their event and become a part of this global celebration of space science.
\778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shahzaib Rind on winning Karate Combat World Championship1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 delivers first medical aid to 58 persons on MDCat test day2 minutes ago
-
MDCAT-2024 conducted amid peaceful environment in Dera2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to introduce cooperative farming to boost vegetable production12 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan sanitation project to be functional by 2025: Project director12 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign in three specific districts of KP to start from Monday22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of kite flying in Kahna32 minutes ago
-
CM wishes MDCAT candidates, orders excellent arrangements42 minutes ago
-
CM pledges quality treatment for cancer patients on World Rose Day42 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Agriculture for strict adherence to open door policy for peasants’ facilitation42 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court42 minutes ago