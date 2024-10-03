Open Menu

Spacecademy Society Offers Interactive Learning Activities For Students

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Spacecademy Society offers interactive learning activities for students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) To celebrate World Space Week from October 4-10, the Spacecademy Society has planned an exciting series of interactive space science activities for students from different schools.

Spaceacademy Society will arrange various activities under the theme "Explore the Universe – A Journey to the Cosmos" in coordination with the Space education and Awareness Drive of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

According to an official source, the program is aimed at engaging the students with hands-on learning experiences that explore the mysteries of the universe through telescope observations, virtual space journeys, and more.

The organization has invited educators to engage their students in a series of hands-on, interactive activities designed to foster a deeper understanding of space science.

The program will feature a variety of learning experiences, including telescope observations of celestial phenomena, both during the day and at night.

Students will also have the chance to participate in expert-led sessions on celestial objects such as planets, stars, and black holes, delving into the mysteries of the universe.

Another highlight of the initiative is a virtual space journey, where students can embark on a digital exploration of distant galaxies and planets, bringing the wonders of space directly into the classroom.

The interactive science activities, including space-themed shows, experiments, and creative projects, will provide an engaging way for students to learn about the universe.

Recognized as the largest annual space event on Earth, World Space Week presents a unique opportunity for students to expand their knowledge of astronomy and astrophysics.

Spacecademy Society’s tailored programs are designed to suit all age groups, ensuring that students of all levels can benefit from this educational experience.

Spacecademy Society is encouraging schools to book their slots early, as availability is limited. This collaboration aims to inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts, providing a memorable educational experience that brings the cosmos into classrooms across the country.

Schools interested in participating are invited to contact Spacecademy Society to schedule their event and become a part of this global celebration of space science.

