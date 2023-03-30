Space/nuclear technologies imperative in propelling human progress: Chairman HEC Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Sindh Higher education Commission Dr. Tariq Rafi has said that space and nuclear technologies were imperative in driving scientific advancements, pioneering inventions, and propelling human progress.

This was particularly significant as the 21st century had been dubbed the era of space and nuclear technology, he said this while speaking as the keynote speaker at Hamdard University. Dr. Rafi delivered a lecture on "The Role of Nuclear and Space Technologies for Sustainable Development," said a statement on Thursday.

The conference was presided over by the Executive Director of CISSS and former ambassador, Qazi M. Khalilullah.

The Center for International Strategic Studies Sindh, in collaboration with Hamdard University, organized this conference.

Registrar of Hamdard University Professor Kaleem Ahmad Ghiyas, , delivered the opening remarks and extended a warm welcome to the participants.

The conference featured distinguished speakers, including Dr. Naeem Salik, Executive Director of the Strategic Vision Institute in Islamabad, Zafar Iqbal, a member of Space Application and Research at SUPARCO, Dr. Ansar Pervez, former Chairman of PAEC, Professor Dr. Tariq Javed of Hamdard University, and Dr. Mehboob Ali Sial, Director of the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture in Tondo Jam, who shared their valuable insights through their lectures.

Director CISSS, Dr. Mohid, and Assistant Director of ORIC, Aeiman Taj, were also in attendance.

In his presidential address, the Executive Director of CISSS, Qazi M. Khalilullah, emphasized the organization's commitment to conducting rigorous and fact-based research and analysis of contemporary strategic issues in nuclear strategy.

During the conference, various speakers highlighted the pivotal role of space and nuclear technology in the modern era.

The speakers also recognized SUPARCO, the premier national space agency institution of Pakistan, as being committed to utilizing and promoting space technology for Pakistan's socioeconomic development.

They further noted that nuclear applications had been utilized in the fields of energy, agriculture, health, industry, and the environment since the middle of the 20th century.

This has contributed significantly to Pakistan's socioeconomic development over the past five decades.

The speakers emphasized the need for experts to pay attention to climate change at the global level, particularly in Pakistan, to protect against its adverse effects in the future. The conference concluded with a question and answer session.