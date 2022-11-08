UrduPoint.com

Spadework Launched For Beautification Project In Tank

Published November 08, 2022

Spadework launched for beautification project in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration has decided to launch an anti-encroachment drive in the city to pave way for the launch of development activities under the beautification project which is going to start soon.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Aminullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam Khan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shohab Ahmed on Tuesday visited bazaar to raise awareness among shopkeepers and other relevant quarters about the beautification project.

They informed shopkeepers that construction work would be started on drains and sewage lines in the bazaar under the beautification project and directed them to voluntarily remove their goods lying on proposed sites.

In case of violation, they warned that strict action would be taken against them.

The beautification project includes construction of Tank main road, which would be completed at the cost of Rs112.

5 million and the people would have advanced travelling facilities upon its completion.

Similarly solar lights would also be installed at main places of Tank and the project would be carried out at a cost of Rs 9 million, which the deputy commissioner Hameedullah Khatak says has been a long standing demand of city's people.

He says the district administration is taking steps to provide recreational facilities to people and in this regard, the beautification project also featured provision of facilities to a family park which cost Rs3 million.

Hameedullah Khattak also lauded the provincial government and the Provincial Minister of Local Government Faisal Amin Khan who took keen interest to take practical measures for removing sense of deprivation among people of Tank which had long been awaiting such beautification-oriented initiatives.

