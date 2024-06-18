Spain Ambassador Discusses Investment With Punjab CM
Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the province has rich investment opportunities for the Spanish business community in textiles, food processing, agriculture and livestock.
In a meeting with Ambassador of Spain Mr. Josè Antonio de Ory, and the Honorary Consul of Spain Mr. Jalal Salahuddin, to discuss opportunities for the promotion of bilateral ties between Punjab and Spain in the fields of trade, investment, education, culture and tourism, the CM said foreign investors were being provided with best environment for safe investment in Punjab.
The trend of increasing the trade volume between Pakistan and Spain is welcome, she said.
The meeting also discussed investment opportunities in infrastructure and renewable energy. The need to increase joint efforts in strengthening mutual relations was also emphasised in the meeting.
The Spanish ambassador expressed deep interest in promoting a strong economic partnership with Punjab.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers were also present.
