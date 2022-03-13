Spain to play role in addressing poverty issues in south Punjab: Ambassador Manuel Duran

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico said that Spain would continue to cooperate with Pakistan in different fields including agriculture, textile, civil engineering, housing and many other sectors.

He said this during his tour at Rumi Fabrics here. The ambassador observed that he was visiting South Punjab to introduce local products to Spain.

He remarked that Spain would also perform role in addressing the issue of poverty in the region by facilitating in job creations.

He said, "Spain always cooperated to promote business activities in Pakistan. We believe that the quality of Pakistani products was much better than the products produced in the region".

Known Industrialist Jalaluddin Rumi also maintained that the local products were popular across the globe. Rumi Fabric made name by fulfilling orders during peak of coronavirus, said the industrialist. Rumi also informed that there was immense potential in agriculture, livestock, fisheries and fruit orchards.