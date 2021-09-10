ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister of Spain Jose Manuel Albares will visit Pakistan on Friday to hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

They will exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Bilateral relations will be part of discussions during the delegation-level talks.

Pakistan and Spain enjoy cordial relations, bilaterally as well as in the context of European Union and multilateral fora. Spain is the 3rd largest trading partner of Pakistan within the European Union. Spain is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas in Europe.

The visit of Foreign Minister Albares will help reinforce close cooperation between the two countries to strengthen mutual coordination on regional and international issues.