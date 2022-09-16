Spanish ambassador calls on CM Punjab

Spanish Ambassador Jose Antonio De Ory Peral met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi here on Friday in which matters of mutual interest and increasing cooperation in various sectors was discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish Ambassador Jose Antonio De Ory Peral met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi here on Friday in which matters of mutual interest and increasing cooperation in various sectors was discussed.

It was agreed to increase cooperation in commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors during the meeting. Spain would provide technical assistance to increase the cultivation of olives, oranges and other citrus fruits in Punjab.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said that cooperation would be promoted with Spain in the fields of agriculture, alternative energy, textiles, livestock and mass transit. "We welcome the offer of technical assistance from Spain in various fields and will provide all necessary facilities to the Spanish investors in Punjab," he said and added there were immense opportunities for foreign investment in Punjab.

The Spanish ambassador paid tributes to the Pakistani community in Spain. The possibility of acquiring Spanish aeronautical technology to start an air ambulance service in Punjab and launching of Spain's latest mass transit system in different cities of Punjab were reviewed.

Honorary Consul of Spain in Lahore Jalal Salahuddin, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti and chief secretary were also present.