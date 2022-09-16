UrduPoint.com

Spanish Ambassador Calls On CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Spanish ambassador calls on CM Punjab

Spanish Ambassador Jose Antonio De Ory Peral met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi here on Friday in which matters of mutual interest and increasing cooperation in various sectors was discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish Ambassador Jose Antonio De Ory Peral met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi here on Friday in which matters of mutual interest and increasing cooperation in various sectors was discussed.

It was agreed to increase cooperation in commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors during the meeting. Spain would provide technical assistance to increase the cultivation of olives, oranges and other citrus fruits in Punjab.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said that cooperation would be promoted with Spain in the fields of agriculture, alternative energy, textiles, livestock and mass transit. "We welcome the offer of technical assistance from Spain in various fields and will provide all necessary facilities to the Spanish investors in Punjab," he said and added there were immense opportunities for foreign investment in Punjab.

The Spanish ambassador paid tributes to the Pakistani community in Spain. The possibility of acquiring Spanish aeronautical technology to start an air ambulance service in Punjab and launching of Spain's latest mass transit system in different cities of Punjab were reviewed.

Honorary Consul of Spain in Lahore Jalal Salahuddin, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti and chief secretary were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Technology Punjab Agriculture Spain Textile All From

Recent Stories

KU VC discusses matters of mutual interests with D ..

KU VC discusses matters of mutual interests with Deputy VC Coventry University

1 minute ago
 Pakistan deaf cricket team, weightlifters call on ..

Pakistan deaf cricket team, weightlifters call on Governor Punjab

1 minute ago
 West Ham survive scare as Villarreal beat Beer She ..

West Ham survive scare as Villarreal beat Beer Sheva in Conference League

1 minute ago
 Hungary Ready to Make Concessions to EU to Prevent ..

Hungary Ready to Make Concessions to EU to Prevent Funding Cuts - Minister

3 minutes ago
 All Issues Related to Akkuyu NPP Resolved - Putin

All Issues Related to Akkuyu NPP Resolved - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Charles III Allows Prince Harry to Wear Military U ..

Charles III Allows Prince Harry to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's Vigil - Repo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.