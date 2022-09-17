UrduPoint.com

Spanish Ambassador Calls On Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Spanish ambassador calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan Jose Antonio de Ory called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed the matters of mutual interest, bilateral trade and cultural relations at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said there exist deep ties between Pakistan and Spain which were getting stronger and stronger with the passage of time.

He appreciated Spain's support in the grant of GSP Plus status to Pakistan and expressed the hope that Spain would continue to support Pakistan in the matter of GSP Plus status at the European Parliament.

The Punjab Governor also appreciated Spain's role in the European Union on the issue of GI tagging of basmati rice. He said that Spain was Pakistan's third largest trading partner in the European Union and after the acquisition of GSP Plus, there had been further increase in trade activities between the two countries.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman hailed the cooperation of Spain to help the flood victims.

He said that Pakistan's role in climate change was less while the damage had been more. He further stated that Pakistan's share in greenhouse gas emissions was very low.

The Governor Punjab said the recent floods in Pakistan were due to climate change and industrial pollution.

The Spanish Ambassador, speaking in the occasion, said the countries responsible for climate change should specially help Pakistan to fight devastation caused by the recent flash floods and rehabilitationof the flood victims.

He expressed his desire to further promote the cultural relations between the two countries.

