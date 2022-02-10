UrduPoint.com

Spanish Ambassador Calls On Governor Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Spanish Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

Spanish Ambassador Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico on Thursday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Spanish Ambassador Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico on Thursday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House.

Honorary Consul General of Spain at Karachi Ghous Akbar was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

During the meeting, bilateral relations, trade, investment and multilateral cooperation in tourism as well as regional and global issues were discussed.

Talking to the Spanish Ambassador, the Governor Sindh said Pakistan was an attractive market for foreign investment in textile, housing, construction, pharmaceutical, renewable energy, agriculture and sports industries.

The governor of Sindh also apprised the Governor of Sindh of the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to Imran Ismail, the Spanish Ambassador said they were committed to enhance bilateral relations, trade activities and improve the situation in the region.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Governor Sports Agriculture Jammu Spain Market Textile Housing

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam Nawaz's appea ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam Nawaz's appeal till Feb 17

52 seconds ago
 Japan's TEPCO May Have Found Nuclear Fuel Debris i ..

Japan's TEPCO May Have Found Nuclear Fuel Debris in Fukushima Power Plant - Repo ..

53 seconds ago
 Political activities gain momentum after suspensi ..

Political activities gain momentum after suspension of Peshawar High Court ver ..

55 seconds ago
 5G rollout in China set to accelerate

5G rollout in China set to accelerate

57 seconds ago
 Sindh Ombudsman provides relief to BDS student

Sindh Ombudsman provides relief to BDS student

3 minutes ago
 Libya parliament appoints new PM in challenge to u ..

Libya parliament appoints new PM in challenge to unity govt

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>