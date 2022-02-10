Spanish Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

Spanish Ambassador Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico on Thursday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House

Honorary Consul General of Spain at Karachi Ghous Akbar was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

During the meeting, bilateral relations, trade, investment and multilateral cooperation in tourism as well as regional and global issues were discussed.

Talking to the Spanish Ambassador, the Governor Sindh said Pakistan was an attractive market for foreign investment in textile, housing, construction, pharmaceutical, renewable energy, agriculture and sports industries.

The governor of Sindh also apprised the Governor of Sindh of the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to Imran Ismail, the Spanish Ambassador said they were committed to enhance bilateral relations, trade activities and improve the situation in the region.