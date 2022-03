(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan, Manuel Duran, met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed important regional and global issues related to mutual interest including promotion of bilateral relations in multilateral fields.

The Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan visited Babul Quresh the residence of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said a press release issued by Babul Quresh here on Saturday.