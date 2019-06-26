Spanish, British, Australian investors meet Mineral Minister

Different delegations of investors in mineral sectors from Spain, Australia and UK Wednesday held call on meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mineral Dr Amjad Ali and showed interest for investment in mineral sector

The minister assured the delegations full cooperation by the provincial government and said the KP has rich potential of investment in mineral sector, adding the government is providing all facilities to foreign and local investors.

He said that soon the constitutional obligations would also be eased for international investors for investment in the province that would facilitate the investors to directly invest in the country.

On the occasion, the delegations of investors appreciated the KP government for facilitating the foreign investors and show keen interest of investment in investor sectors.