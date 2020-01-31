UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Collaboration To Help Address Global Challenges: Khattak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:18 PM

Spanish collaboration to help address global challenges: Khattak

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Friday said Pak-Spain collaboration would help address global challenges like terrorism, extremism, illegal immigration and drug trafficking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Friday said Pak-Spain collaboration would help address global challenges like terrorism, extremism, illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

He made these remarks in a meeting with the Spanish Ambassador Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico here, a press release said.

Pervez Khattak said the military and defence relations between Pakistan and Spain had potential to grow further for which a memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation was in its final stages.

Khattak said: "Pakistan values its relations with Spain."The minister also invited the Spanish military to join training collaboration ventures and multilateral maritime exercise AMAN.

The two sides acknowledged the need to enhance defence cooperation .

Related Topics

Pakistan Pervez Khattak Spain

Recent Stories

Woman killed while working on fodder-cutting machi ..

3 minutes ago

Crona Virus can be controlled through precautionar ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov, US Ambassador to Russia Discuss Prospects ..

3 minutes ago

Gilgit Baltistan Scout won third Naltar cross coun ..

3 minutes ago

Japan's industrial output rises 1.3 pct on month i ..

9 minutes ago

Exxon Mobil profits dip despite boost from Norway ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.