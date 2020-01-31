Spanish collaboration to help address global challenges: Khattak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Friday said Pak-Spain collaboration would help address global challenges like terrorism, extremism, illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

He made these remarks in a meeting with the Spanish Ambassador Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico here, a press release said.

Pervez Khattak said the military and defence relations between Pakistan and Spain had potential to grow further for which a memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation was in its final stages.

Khattak said: "Pakistan values its relations with Spain."The minister also invited the Spanish military to join training collaboration ventures and multilateral maritime exercise AMAN.

The two sides acknowledged the need to enhance defence cooperation .