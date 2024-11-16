Open Menu

Spanish Delegation Attends Flag-lowering Ceremony At Wagah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Spanish delegation attends flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A delegation of Spanish Senate Foreign Affairs Committee members witnessed

the flag-lowering ceremony during their visit to Wagah Border here on Saturday.

Senior officers from the Punjab Rangers extended a warm welcome to the delegation

upon their arrival and briefed them on the border marking and related activities.

The delegation, accompanied by Rangers officials, toured the zero line at the Wagha Border.

They admired the strong sense of nationhood they observed and patriotism

of Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Senate Rangers Punjab Visit Wagah Border From

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

3 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

3 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

4 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

7 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

7 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

7 hours ago
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

7 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan